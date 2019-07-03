|
McDONAGH, Heather Joan (Nee Thornhill) Late of Moyne Eventide Home and formerly of Belmore Street, Canowindra. who passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce McDonagh. Loved sister of Merton, Wilma, Gordon, Keith, Gerald (all deceased) and Clive. Beloved sister in law of Sylvia, Pat, Jean, Bev, Norma, Marion and Margaret. Much loved aunt of her many nieces and nephews and their families. "In God's Care" The Cortege is appointed to leave All Saints Anglican Church, Canowindra, after a service commencing at 11:00am on Monday July 15, 2019, followed by interment in the Anglican portion of the Canowindra Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Donations to Can-Assist will be gratefully received at the Service.
Published in Canowindra News from July 3 to July 5, 2019