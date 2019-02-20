Notices Resources More Obituaries for Julie CASSIDY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Julie CASSIDY

JULIE CASSIDY The relatives & friends of the late Julie Cassidy, aged 92 years of Moyne Nursing Home Canowindra Beloved Wife of the late Jack Cassidy, Loved Mother and Mother in law of Jackie & Roger Hudson, Peter Cassidy and the late Gaye Cassidy, And Loving Grandmother & Great Grandmother of their children, Are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St Edwards Catholic Church, Canowindra. Commencing at 11am, Saturday 23rd February 2019. Followed by interment in the Lawn portion of the Canowindra cemetery. MICHAEL HANLEY'S FAMILY Independent Funerals and Cremations 6852 1961 Published in Canowindra News on Feb. 20, 2019

