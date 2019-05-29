Home
Services
Keith Philpott
19 Vaux Street
Cowra , New South Wales 2794
02 6342 2322
Resources
More Obituaries for Bede ROBINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bede ROBINSON

Notice Condolences

Bede ROBINSON Notice
Bede ROBINSON Passed away 24th May 2019, aged 93 years. Late of Moyne Nursing Home, Canowindra. Loved father of Denise, Judy and Phillip and a beloved gran-dad of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bede's family & friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at St Edward's Catholic Church Canowindra, commencing at 10.30am on Monday 3rd June 2019. Thence for interment in the Canowindra Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in Canowindra News on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices