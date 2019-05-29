|
Bede ROBINSON Passed away 24th May 2019, aged 93 years. Late of Moyne Nursing Home, Canowindra. Loved father of Denise, Judy and Phillip and a beloved gran-dad of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bede's family & friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at St Edward's Catholic Church Canowindra, commencing at 10.30am on Monday 3rd June 2019. Thence for interment in the Canowindra Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Canowindra News on May 29, 2019